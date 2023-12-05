St Helens head coach Paul Wellens punished for breaching rugby league’s operational rules in aftermath of Challenge Cup semi-final loss to Leigh

ST HELENS head coach Paul Wellens has been fined £2,000, with £1,000 suspended until the end of the 2024 season, for breaching the game’s Operational Rules.

Comments made by Wellens in a BBC radio interview following the Betfred Challenge Cup Semi-final against Leigh Leopards were found to have breached rules D1.1 (b), C2:6, C2.10 and C2:13, which relate to the conduct and standards of behaviour of persons bound by the game’s Operational Rules.

Criticisms of both the Match Review Panel and the RFL, and language used in relation to tackles to the head, were considered to be detrimental both to the game and the RFL’s Compliance function, and ultimately to have brought the game into disrepute.

