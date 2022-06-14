Wigan Warriors stalwart commits to new contract with club

Wigan Warriors hooker Sam Powell has signed a new two-year contract to stay at the DW Stadium until the end of the 2024 season.

Powell, 29, has made almost 250 appearances for the Super League club since making his debut a decade ago.

Having joined their Academy at the age of 16, he has gone on to win two Super League Grand Finals and a World Club Challenge with the Warriors.

Wigan executive director Kris Radlinski described Powell, who has been capped by England Knights without ever receiving a full international call-up, as “a cultural architect” at the club.

“I’m honoured and delighted to be staying at this great club for at least another two years,” said Powell.

“The club has been everything to me and my family and I couldn’t imagine playing anywhere else.”

Wigan head coach Matt Peet added: “Sam guides the team on and off the field and has the competitive spirit that every great Wigan player has.

“Sam is determined to make his next few years his best ones and we would expect nothing less from him.”