Wigan Warriors star Adam Keighran gives honest verdict on his future at Super League club

WIGAN WARRIORS star Adam Keighran has given his honest verdict on his future at the Super League club.

Joining the Warriors ahead of the 2024 Super League season following a year spell with the Catalans Dragons, Keighran excelled in his first season in the Cherry and White, making 30 appearances and scoring nine tries and kicking 82 goals.

However, the 27-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the 2025 Super League season with the former Sydney Roosters centre addressing his future.

Speaking on the Keegan and Company podcast, Keighran revealed that he would be happy to stay with Wigan but would also not be ruling out a move back to Australia, declaring his ‘openness’ at the situation.

“I’m pretty open. I’ve got another year with Wigan, and I’m sure we’re going to be successful again,” Keighran said.

“We’ve got such a good thing, and hopefully, next year is as successful as this year. But being back home would be such an ideal thing.

“But for me, in Wigan, it’s such a successful club and such a good environment, so I can’t complain about being there. I’m happy there, but as I say, I’m open to seeing what’s available.

“If the opportunity comes back here [in Australia], maybe, but if not, I’m happy at Wigan. It’s such a good environment.”

Though he will return to Wigan for the 2025 season, Keighran is still in Australia doing his training.

“It’s a good break, they’re really good for the Aussie boys like that over there. They trust us, and we’re going to repay them with that and come back fit,” he added.

“That’s what I love about the club so much, they’re such a family club, they’re always checking in. I think that’s why we’re probably so successful, if you’re happy off the field, you play a lot better on the field.

“I’ve got so much respect for the club for doing that.”

