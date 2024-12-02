Catalans Dragons’ Luke Keary gives damning suspension prediction of Jared Waerea-Hargreaves at Hull KR

CATALANS DRAGONS’ new signing Luke Keary has given a damning suspension prediction of Hull KR’s new recruit Jared Waerea-Hargreaves ahead of the pair’s Super League move for 2025.

Whilst Keary will touch down in the south of France with Catalans, Waerea-Hargreaves is already in East Yorkshire – and the two are very familiar with each other.

Keary and Waerea-Hargreaves played together at the Roosters for eight seasons between 2017 and 2024 and it’s fair to say that the former, who recalled coming up against the latter in the most recent World Cup for Ireland against New Zealand, is not holding out too much hope of the Kiwi enforcer staying on the pitch on a consistent basis in the northern hemisphere.

Asked by James Graham on the latter’s Bye Round podcast if he had ever played against Waerea-Hargreaves, Keary recalled that Ireland-New Zealand fixture: “Ooh yeah, he came on and knocked out one of our front-rowers and got sent off,” Keary said.

“He played ten minutes and got suspended for another six weeks, which is exactly what I’m expecting next year.

“He came on, knocked out our front rower Dan Norman and got sin binned. He went off, came back on and then got suspended for the rest of the tournament.

“He’d also been suspended coming into that game, that was his first game back. So good luck over there.”

Waerea-Hargreaves signed a one-year deal with Rovers for 2025, whilst Keary penned a two-year deal with the Dragons.

