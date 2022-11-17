Wigan Warriors star John Bateman reveals immediate future plan following England’s World Cup exit

WIGAN Warriors star John Bateman has revealed his immediate future plan following England’s World Cup exit at the hands of Samoa last weekend.

The England forward was present in the side that went down 27-26 to Samoa in Golden Point extra-time, whilst at the same time, Bateman’s future continues to be talked about.

Bateman has been linked with a return to the NRL to join the Wests Tigers, but remained coy when asked about his future last week in the build-up to the World Cup semi-final.

“I’ve got a contract at Wigan and rumours are rumours, but it’s always good to be liked,” Bateman said.

“I’ll sort out what I need to sort out after the World Cup and the decision will come then.”

Now though, Bateman has reflected on the tournament with a decision on his playing career not appearing at the forefront of his mind at present.

Bateman posted on Instagram: “Didn’t finish the way we wanted it to go but what a 6 and so weeks it was with the best group of blokes I could ask for.

“Thank you to the fans who supported us along the way. We greatly appreciate it. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

“Time to enjoy my time off and enjoy so well earned family time.”

It remains to be seen where Bateman’s future does lie – whether that’s in Super League or NRL – but any potential deal with Wests will involve a hefty fee given the fact that the Wigan man is only halfway through a four-year deal.