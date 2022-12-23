Wigan Warriors’ Super League star John Bateman reportedly set to complete major move before New Year

WIGAN WARRIORS star John Bateman is reportedly set to complete his move away from the Lancashire club before the New Year.

That’s according to the Daily Telegraph which has reported that the England international’s move to the Wests Tigers will be announced before 1 January with the publication reporting that the two clubs have entered “the final stages of negotiations.”

The reported deal will be a four-year contract with Tigers expected to pay the Warriors a transfer fee with Bateman still having two years left on his four-year deal that took him back to Super League ahead of the 2021 season.

For Wests, it would be a massive coup considering the rebuilding stage under new head coach Tim Sheens – the man that delivered the NRL Premiership back in 2005 – and assistants Benji Marshall and Robbie Farah.

The Tigers’ forward pack has already been bolstered by the additions of David Klemmer, Isaiah Papali’i and Api Koroisau as the Concord club attempt to improve on the dismal 2022 NRL season in which they finished bottom of the pile.