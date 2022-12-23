Rugby league law introduced in rugby union to speed up the 15-man code after successful Super League experience

THERE has been an increasing crossover between rugby league and rugby union in recent years.

The likes of Andy Farrell, Shaun Edwards and Kevin Sinfield have been making coaching waves whilst former England rugby union head coach Eddie Jones is being linked with a move to league.

In terms of rules, there has been less movement but the 15-man code has been adopting league-style plays and structures in a bid to enhance attacking returns.

Now, union will be introducing a shot clock in order to speed up the game – a rule that has been prevalent in league since the 2019 season.

In terms of Super League, the clock is 30 seconds for a scrum, and 25 seconds for a drop-out with union introducing a shot clock from January 1.

In terms of time, however, it will be 90 seconds to take a conversion and a minute for penalties, or the kick will be disallowed.

Scrums and lineouts have to be started within 30 seconds with penalties given for time-wasting.

The 15-man code has been crying out for new regulations to ensure that the ball is in play for longer with league already one step ahead in committing to a faster game.