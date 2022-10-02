Wigan Warriors’ Thomas Leuluai prepared for final farewell before retirement

Wigan Warriors legend Thomas Leuluai is looking forward to a final farewell appearance before his official retirement.

The 37-year-old will wear a New Zealand shirt for the first time in five years when he plays in the Kiwis’ Word Cup warm-up match against Leeds Rhinos at Headingley this Saturday (kick-off 6pm).

Kiwi coach Michael Maguire offered the opportunity to Leuluai, a hero of their 2008 World Cup triumph, who has a total of 39 caps to his name, after he announced his intentionsto retire.

“I’m looking forward to it, it’s a huge honour,” said Leuluai.

“But I’ll have to go through a few road runs with the rubbish bag on, there’s going to be a bit of work that needs doing!

“I know I love playing for New Zealand and the environment with the boys. I’m looking forward to that as much as the game.

“The main thing for me in the game is that I don’t want to stuff it up for them – they’ve got the tournament (to prepare for).”

Leuluai played in three World Cups for the Kiwis as well as five Tri-Nations or Four Nations tournaments, helping them win the four-team version in 2010.

He will join the coaching staff at Wigan under Matt Peet from next year after a two-decade professional playing career, which also took in two stints with New Zealand Warriors in the NRL and a couple of years with London Broncos, comes to an end.

