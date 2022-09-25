Wigan Warriors vow to make ‘superstar’ Bevan French a household name

Wigan Warriors say they intend to make Bevan French a household name in the coming years after the star winger signed a new contract.

French has been the subject of speculation for months as he weighed up the choice between staying at Wigan, who he first joined midway through the 2019 season from Parramatta Eels, or returning home to Australia and the NRL.

He starred in his first full season, helping the Warriors win the League Leaders’ Shield and reach the Super League Grand Final with his performances at fullback in 2020, before a year marked by injury and personal tragedy.

But he has returned in some style this year, starring on the wing following Jai Field’s emergence and finishing the season as the competition’s top try-scorer, with 31, as well helping Wigan win the Challenge Cup.

Now the 26-year-old has committed his future to Wigan, signing a two-year deal with an option for a further two seasons.

“We have had to adopt a patient approach with Bevan; we all know just how emotional the last few years have been for him,” said Warriors executive director Kris Radlinski.

“The decision was a huge one, as it was not just about Rugby League, it was about family and home. We allowed Bevan to come to the decision at his own pace, but we felt it was the right thing to do.

“Bevan is a superstar of the sport. This signing is as much for the competition of Super League as it is for Wigan and its fans.

“It is our intention over the next few years to grow the profile of Bevan and make him a household name in British sport.

“Watching him play alongside Jai this year has provided moments that evokes feelings from my youth watching Ellery (Hanley) and Martin (Offiah) play together.

“This gift to Wigan fans is a thank you for an outstanding 2022.”

French revealed one key personal reason for choosing to stay in the UK.

He said: “My family was a big reason for going back to Australia. We’ve worked it out where my brother can come and spend some time over here.

“Looking after my brother first and foremost was the main priority and for him to come over and experience Rugby League, Wigan and the community, I’m really looking forward to creating some memories with him.”

