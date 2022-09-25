More experience a boost for Huddersfield Giants says Joe Greenwood

Joe Greenwood says the added experience he gained in joining the Huddersfield Giants will only make him stronger in the years to come.

The forward has signed a new three-year deal to extend his stay with the Giants, who he joined in 2021, until the end of the 2025 season.

Greenwood brings plenty of experience himself, having been capped by England, having played in the NRL with Gold Coast Titans, and having won a Super League Grand Final with his previous club Wigan.

But with players like three-time Super League winner Kevin Naiqama, plus New Zealand and Cook Islands international Esan Marsters, signed up for Huddersfield next year to join the ranks with Chris Hill, Theo Fages and more, the Giants are set to have plenty of big-game pedigree as they aim to challenge for the biggest trophies.

“You can see where the Giants are heading under the coaching staff and Watto (head coach Ian Watson) and I am really enjoying it,” said Greenwood.

“We’re getting a load of recruits in with a vast amount of experience, so it’s really good to be a part of it and to be a part of the Giants for the next three years.

“Being successful comes down to the personnel, with people who have that experience and bringing through the young kids from Huddersfield as well. Getting into the play-offs and the Challenge Cup Final all adds to the squad’s experience.

“What I’ve learnt is that the players with that experience are the ones who stand up. So the more we have as a group, the closer we will get.”

