Wigan Warriors’ Willie Isa reflects on horror injury following win over Castleford Tigers

WILLIE ISA has insisted he isn’t blaming anyone following a dislocated and fractured ankle sustained in the 60-6 thrashing of Castleford Tigers on Sunday afternoon.

Isa had to leave the field on a stretcher with gas and air being supplied following the horror injury, with Castleford forward Sylvester Namo subsequently slapped with a Grade F Dangerous Contact charge.

That charge could see the Papua New Guinea international banned for a minimum of six games if found guilty at an Operational Rules Tribunal tonight.

Isa himself, however, has taken to social media to stress that such an injury “is part of the game” and that he will be working hard to make a comeback at the age of 35.

Isa posted on X: This moment was hard to comprehend + come to terms with but I realise it is part of the game + have no blame on anyone! Incredibly grateful for the medical staff at @WiganWarriorsRL & @CTRLFC & for all the messages of support from the RL community. The comeback is on.. again.”

This moment was hard to comprehend + come to terms with but I realise it is part of the game + have no blame on anyone! Incredibly grateful for the medical staff at @WiganWarriorsRL & @CTRLFC & for all the messages of support from the RL community. The comeback is on.. again 😎 https://t.co/xivjXfA9cj — Willie Isa (@ISA_Willie) April 15, 2024

