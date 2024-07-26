Wigan Warriors youngster Maddox Jeffery leaves Super League club for new opportunity

WIGAN WARRIORS youngster Maddox Jeffery has left the Super League for a new opportunity with Championship side Featherstone Rovers, signing a deal until the end of the 2025 season.

Jeffery began his rugby league playing days with Featherstone Lions ARLFC before being snapped up by the Warriors as part of the club’s scholarship programme.

The outside back signed a contract back in 2020 but failed to make a first-team appearance for the Warriors despite being part of the Yorkshire Origin side in 2023.

Jeffery joins Featherstone alongside Castleford Tigers prop Samy Kibula, who has joined on loan until the end of the 2024 season.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast