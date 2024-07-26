Ex-Super League and NRL hooker Josh Hodgson appointed in first coaching role since retirement

FORMER Super League and NRL hooker Josh Hodgson has been appointed to his first coaching role since retirement as a player.

Hodgson, who played almost 300 first-grade games in both Super League and NRL whilst also earning 19 caps for England and four for Great Britain, hung up his boots in 2023 after a number of serious injuries.

He was taken on to the Parramatta Eels’ coaching staff towards the back end of last year, but now he has been appointed head coach of the club’s Harold Matthews side.

Parramatta’s coaching assignments for their junior teams in 2025 are as follows:

Lisa Fiaola (U17 Female) – Ryan Walker

Tarsha Gale (U19 Female) – Charlotte Henry

Harold Matthews (U17 Male) – Josh Hodgson

SG Ball (U19 Male) – Mitchell Lewis

Jersey Flegg (U21 Male) – Jordan Rankin

“We are excited to see these coaches mentoring our talented players, helping them grow and achieve their full potential,” the club wrote in a statement.

“With their guidance, we look forward to an incredible season of development and success.”

The under-17 and under-19 programs will kick off in February, while the Jersey Flegg competition and will start in early March.

