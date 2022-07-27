Will Smith in line for Hull FC debut as squads released for Toulouse Olympique clash

Hull FC could hand a debut to new signing Will Smith after including him in their 21-man squad for Friday’s trip to Toulouse Olympique.

The halfback joined last week from Gold Coast Titans on a deal until the end of the season, and is one of two changes to Brett Hodgson’s squad along with the return of Charlie Severs.

They replace Connor Wynne and Ligi Sao, who both miss out through suspension, as Hull continue to manage without a batch of first-team players.

Adam Swift (leg), Carlos Tuimavave (Achilles), Josh Griffin (quad), Tevita Satae (leg), Andre Savelio (knee), Manu Ma’u (hamstring), Joe Cator (Achilles), Ben McNamara (back) and Cameron Scott (groin) all remain unavailable.

Toulouse also make two changes to their squad as Daniel Alvaro misses out with suspension and Latrell Schaumkel also drops out.

Anthony Marion and Maxime Stefani replace them, with Sylvain Houles missing Lloyd White (back), Andrew Dixon (adductor) and Guy Armitage (hand).

Toulouse Olympique v Hull FC – Stade Ernest Wallon, Friday 7pm (UK time)

Toulouse: 4 Mathieu Jussaume, 5 Paul Marcon, 6 Corey Norman, 7 Lucas Albert, 8 Romain Navarrete, 10 Harrison Hansen, 12 Dominique Peyroux, 13 Anthony Marion, 15 Maxime Puech, 16 Joe Bretherton, 17 Joseph Paulo, 19 James Cunningham, 20 Ilias Bergal, 21 Chris Hankinson, 23 Justin Sangare, 25 Matty Russell, 27 Olly Ashall-Bott, 28 Nathan Peats, 29 Lambert Belmas, 30 Maxime Stefani, 31 Tony Gigot.

Hull FC: 1 Jake Connor, 5 Darnell McIntosh, 7 Luke Gale, 9 Danny Houghton, 13 Jordan Lane, 14 Joe Lovodua, 16 Kane Evans, 17 Brad Fash, 20 Jack Brown, 21 Jordan Johnstone, 25 Mitieli Vulikijapani, 27 Jacob Hookem, 30 Scott Taylor, 31 Charlie Severs, 32 Harvey Barron, 34 Davy Litten, 35 Matty Laidlaw, 36 Jack Walker, 37 Josh Simm, 38 Ellis Longstaff, 40 Will Smith.