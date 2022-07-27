Kieran Hudson named in Castleford Tigers squad to face Wakefield Trinity

Kieran Hudson is in contention to make his Super League debut after being named in Castleford Tigers’ squad for Friday’s derby against Wakefield Trinity.

The forward joined the club earlier this year from Whitehaven, but returned to the Championship side on loan for the rest of the season.

Now Hudson has been named in Lee Radford’s 20-man squad for the visit of Wakefield, along with fellow Whitehaven loanees Cain Robb and Jason Qareqare after the coach said he was down to 17 players.

Liam Watts returns following a ban but Gareth O’Brien and Alex Mellor miss out after failing head injury assessments during last week’s win at Hull FC, with Sam Hall also dropping out.

Jake Mamo is available after successfully overturning his suspension, but there is no Niall Evalds, Jordan Turner (both shoulder), Jake Trueman, Nathan Massey, Callum McLelland (all knee), Suaia Matagi (suspended) and Ryan Hampshire (knee).

Wakefield make three changes to what is a huge game for them in the battle against relegation from Super League.

Jorge Taufua is absent after suffering an arm injury in last week’s defeat to St Helens which will keep him out for the rest of the season.

Kelepi Tanginoa was given a suspension and failed in his appeal, while Kyle Evans also drops out.

Yusuf Aydin, fresh from a two-week loan at Leeds Rhinos, returns alongside Rob Butler, who can play again following a ban, and Isaac Shaw.

Max Jowitt (hamstring), Tom Johnstone (groin), Reece Lyne (ankle), Jay Pitts (hand) and Liam Kay (both ankle) are unavailable to Willie Poching.

Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity – Mend-A-Hose Jungle, Friday 8pm

Castleford: 2 Derrell Olpherts, 4 Jake Mamo, 5 Bureta Faraimo, 7 Danny Richardson, 8 Liam Watts, 9 Paul McShane, 10 George Lawler, 11 Kenny Edwards, 12 Adam Milner, 13 Joe Westerman, 15 George Griffin, 17 Mahe Fonua, 21 Alex Sutcliffe, 22 Daniel Smith, 23 Greg Eden, 25 Suaia Matagi, 28 Brad Martin, 32 Cain Robb, 33 Jason Qareqare, 38 Kieran Hudson.

Wakefield: 6 Jacob Miller, 7 Mason Lino, 8 Eddie Battye, 9 Liam Hood, 10 Tinirau Arona, 11 Matty Ashurst, 14 Jordy Crowther, 15 Jai Whitbread, 16 James Batchelor, 17 Lee Gaskell, 18 Lee Kershaw, 20 Jack Croft, 21 Brad Walker, 22 Yusuf Aydin, 27 Lewis Murphy, 29 Isaac Shaw, 30 Corey Hall, 34 Rob Butler, 35 David Fifita, 37 Josh Bowden, 38 Jamie Shaul.