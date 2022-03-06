Warrington Wolves’ George Williams adds new string to his bow as a ‘metre-eater’

George Williams is a man of many talents but the Warrington Wolves star is now calling himself ‘the metre-eater’, having shown a hunger to drive his team forward in the opening weeks of the season.

Despite Friday’s disappointing 18-24 home defeat to Catalans Dragons, the England international halfback has made an impressive start to his first full season back in Super League with a starring role in victory at Toulouse Olympique the highlight.

While the creative talents of the former Wigan Warriors man are well documented, only Matty Ashton made more metres for the Wolves across the opening three rounds of the season than Williams as he adds another string to his bow.

I think he’s really growing,” said Warrington head coach Daryl Powell of Williams.

“His kicking game is class, he challenges defences, and he’s running a lot. He’s calling himself ‘the metre-eater’!

“As a bloke he’s top quality, and the way he’s played so far this season has been outstanding.”

Williams’ place in Shaun Wane’s 30-man England training squad was no surprise and Powell has called on him to become the national side’s dominant leader.

“It’s great to see him in the international team and I’m looking for him to be a dominant half within that international team,” said the Wire boss.

“I think that’s a growth (aim) for George but as a player he is international quality.”

Williams is part of an all-star Wolves spine, not least alongside halfback partner Gareth Widdop, and Powell believes he has one of the best in the league.

He said: “The key players within the team, Gaz and George, Stef (Ratchford) at the back and Daryl Clark or Danny Walker in there (at hooker).

“We’re just looking to build on that, grow how we play, and for those guys to feel comfortable putting the ball where it needs to be.”

It’s a tricky period for Warrington with the Catalans defeat followed this Friday by a trip to champions St Helens, and Powell will hope to bounce back.

“This is a good opportunity for us to show that we’re improving and build confidence within the team that we can face up to these challenges,” he said.

