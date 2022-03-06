Mahe Fonua appeals for Castleford Tigers fans to have faith in Lee Radford

Mahe Fonua has appealed to Castleford Tigers supporters to “keep the faith” in Lee Radford despite a difficult start to his tenure.

The Tigers lost their opening three matches of the Super League season before getting off the mark on Sunday against Hull FC.

It was at Hull that Radford and Fonua together enjoyed success, including two Challenge Cups, a factor which helped persuade the centre to follow his old coach to Castleford.

And while the new era at the Jungle did not get off to the best of starts, Fonua insists things will come good in time and hopes fans will stay onside.

“I just ask that they can keep the faith, as I am,” he said.

“It’s still very early days. They’re not promising signs but within the club and from what we’re doing here in training, I know things are going to turn for us.

“There’s still 20-plus games left. If we go on a winning run, those fans will be wanting Radford to coach forever. Things can turn really easily.

“It was always going to be the case with eight new signings and a new coaching staff. There was always going to be that teething period.

“We didn’t play any Super League teams in our friendlies, and we came up against some good competition in these first three games.

“Hopefully we can get through it a lot sooner than later, but it was always going to the case with the new signings and new coaching staff.”

On a personal level, Fonua says that he is enjoying his rugby again after a difficult second spell at Hull, which didn’t bring the same kind of success as the first.

He said: “Since I arrived I’ve really enjoyed my time here. The boys have welcomed me with open arms.

“It’s been a good, fresh start for me. I think it’s just what I needed to find that fire again in my belly.

“Our results haven’t gone the way we wanted them to but I am still enjoying my time here and I can’t wait to see what the rest of the season has in store for us.”

Castleford received bad news last week with Danny Richardson’s neck injury set to rule the halfback out for three months, while Adam Milner continues to struggle with a back problem.

