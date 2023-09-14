Willie Isa signs new Wigan Warriors deal

WILLIE ISA has signed a one-year contract extension with Wigan Warriors which will see him remain at the club for the 2024 season.

The 34-year old is currently just one game away from making his 200th appearance for Wigan. He made his debut under Shaun Wane in 2016, making next year his ninth season with the Cherry and Whites.

The two-time Grand Final winner has become a key member of Matt Peet’s senior playing group renowned for his professionalism and humility.

On signing his extension, Willie Isa said: “I’m happy to continue the journey with the Club and build on the years of hard work and love for the team.

“I am always grateful and privileged to be in this position and I’m really looking forward to getting back out on the field with the team soon.”

Matt Peet said: “Willie Isa is a crucial member of this team and I am delighted he has committed to the club.

“He has put in some excellent performances this year and he continues to drive standards on and off the field.”

He added: “We feel his presence will be essential, with the introduction of some new players from our academy and from other clubs, his leadership and guidance will help show them the expectations of the club.”

