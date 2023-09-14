All final day Super League fixtures moved to Friday night for Sky Sports special

THE race for the Super League play-offs has never reached such a thrilling climax – and that means an unprecedented Friday night of Rugby League action on Sky Sports.

With three teams currently level on points at the top of the table, and equally fierce battles for every position in the top six play-offs, the sport’s broadcast partners have agreed that all six Round 27 fixtures should be played next Friday, September 22.

Sky Sports will announce on Saturday night, after this weekend’s round of fixtures, which match will lead their coverage.

In addition to full match coverage of one game, they will also have cameras and reporters at all fixtures that stand a chance of affecting the shape of the play-offs, meaning viewers won’t miss a thing next Friday night.

Meanwhile RL Commercial are making arrangements to ensure the League Leaders’ Shield can be presented to the winners on Friday night – at Leigh, Salford or St Helens.

Rhodri Jones, the Managing Director of RL Commercial, said: “With only two rounds remaining of this competitive and compelling Betfred Super League season, it is impossible to predict with confidence exactly what will be at stake in Round 27.

“We are grateful to Sky Sports for making special arrangements which allow all six matches to be played on Friday night, meaning no late switches for supporters who are planning to attend in person, and an action-packed last night for viewers.”

Betfred Super League Round 27 – Sky Sports Friday Night Special Fixtures

Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves

Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors

Salford Red Devils v Catalans Dragons

St Helens v Hull FC

Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR