Willie Peters details Hull KR injury blows after win at Leigh Leopards

HULL KR will be without Niall Evalds for their final game of the Super League regular season – and possibly Kelepi Tanginoa too.

Fullback Evalds, who missed their loss at Wigan Warriors with a calf injury, didn’t last long on his return against Leigh Leopards after a head clash saw him taken off early in the first half.

He failed the head-injury assessment and as a result must stand down for next Friday’s visit of Leeds Rhinos to Craven Park.

Robins head coach Willie Peters said: “I spoke to him at half-time and he said he remembers everything, but I don’t know whether he does or not. He does seem okay.”

Hull KR were without back-rower Tanginoa for the Leigh match with a hamstring injury picked up against Wigan, and Peters is unsure whether he will be fit to return next week.

“He’s got a slight issue with his hamstring, so we’ll just see how that goes during the week,” added Peters.

“It got sorer as the week went on and we sent him for a scan. There’s something minor there.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast