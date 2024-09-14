Matt Peet hails standout Wigan Warriors ‘leader’ in Leeds Rhinos win

WHENEVER Wigan Warriors put on a scintillating display it is normally Bevan French and Jai Field who take all the headlines – but this time it is Kaide Ellis who deserves all the plaudits.

Ellis may go under the radar, but his ball-handling skills, hard running and try-scoring exploits set the standard as the Warriors moved one step closer to retaining the League Leaders’ Shield for the first time in their history.

He may have played just 46 minutes before getting a well-earned rest, but he led from the front on Friday night and Leeds Rhinos couldn’t handle him.

Warriors coach Matt Peet was full of praise but he was not surprised by his performance.

“I was chatting to the coaches and it’s funny because I said Kaide will get mentioned tonight because he scored, but he has actually been in the mix for our player of the season,” he said.

“He is just a pleasure to coach. He certainly is a leader. I like his manner; he has a good balance between having a laugh and being very determined and meticulous in his preparation.

“He has a good work ethic. He is an excellent trainer and very consistent day to day. He has a lot to be proud of.”

