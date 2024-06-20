Willie Peters explains how Hull KR beat Castleford Tigers and why Jai Whitbread, Joe Burgess and Matt Parcell didn’t play

HULL KR ran out 13-12 winners against Castleford Tigers at The Jungle tonight.

They probably didn’t deserve the two points as Castleford looked like a side fighting for the top six play-offs rather than near the bottom of the table.

As it was, Rovers went home with the two points with head coach Willie Peters saying: “It was very tight, we knew it would be a tough, physical game but we won and got the result.

“We weren’t overly happy with the performance but if we weren’t a good team we wouldn’t that game. They were up for it in front of a home crowd and they nearly beat Wigan last week.”

Peters admitted that his side got frustrated by errors as his side looked a shadow of their former selves for most of the fixture.

“I think we did get frustrated by errors and those errors snowballed but we won that game with our defence and kick chase towards the back end.

“Our attack was off but defensively we weren’t too bad. No doubt Castleford have improved, they have recruited well during the season and they are a different team to the one at the start of the year and they could easily have won the game.

“I think we got through relatively unscathed, that’s definitely a positive, finding a way to win.”

Peters also explained why Jai Whitbread, Joe Burgess and Matt Parcell didn’t play.

“Jai Whitbread has a groin issue, he was touch and go but we didn’t want to risk him. He could have potentially made it a serious injury if he did play.

“Joe Burgess was a selection choice, we have been getting results and we didn’t want to change the team too much. The main reason is we have had some cohesion around that defence in the last few weeks and we have defended really well.

“Matt Parcell had a shoulder issue, he went down with it last week.”

