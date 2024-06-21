Willie Peters makes passionate plea for uncapped Hull KR star to be in England squad for France Test

WILLIE PETERS believes that uncapped Hull KR star Elliot Minchella “should be” in the England team for the international fixture against France next weekend.

Minchella, whose stock has risen invariably since making the move to Craven Park back in 2020, has been one of Rovers’ most impressive players during the 2024 Super League season.

And for the 28-year-old, this England Test against France could not have come at a better time, with Peters calling for his selection.

“I think he will have in his mind who he wants to go with and Elliot has been outstanding all year,” Peters said.

“Mikey was part of the group last year and Jez is there too. James Batchelor before he got injured would have been in contention.

“I would like to think we get a couple of our players in. I certainly think Elliot Minchella should be in the team. You always say that about your players because you see what they do every day.

“But the ones that don’t make the team, they are not far off and need to keep plugging away.”

Shaun Wane will name his England squad on Monday.

