St Helens boss Paul Wellens gives verdict on Rohan Smith exit at Leeds Rhinos

ST HELENS head coach Paul Wellens has admitted that he does “feel” for Rohan Smith following his exit from Leeds Rhinos.

Smith left Headingley earlier this week in a decision that has been coming for some time given the Rhinos’ inconsistency and lack of form.

For Wellens, who himself has guided Saints to top spot in Super League so far in the 2024 season, he knows that the role of a coach brings with it pressure.

“You do feel for a coach. Having been in then job for over 18 months myself, you understand what comes with it and the pressure that comes with it too and how hard you have to work to get the team playing well,” Wellens said.

“Sometimes you don’t get the results but there is always an understanding amongst coaches that results determine how long you are at a club for.

“Unfortunately things haven’t worked out for Rohan but he is a fantastic person and I’m sure he will be back coaching very soon.

“It doesn’t make him a poor coach that they haven’t got results or that they’ve decided to part ways. He is a very good coach.”

Leeds’ search for a new boss is very much on, with new sporting director Ian Blease getting to grips with his role earlier this week.

