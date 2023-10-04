Willie Peters’ response to Danny McGuire’s future at Hull KR after Castleford Tigers links

WILLIE PETERS has responded to questions about Danny McGuire’s future at Hull KR after his assistant coach was linked with the vacant Castleford Tiers head coach.

Peters, instead of talking about McGuire, wanted to concentrate on his side’s Super League play-off semi-final against Wigan Warriors on Saturday afternoon.

“I’m not going to talk about anything, I’m aware things have been talked about in the media. I want to talk about the game in three days,” Peters said.

“I prefer to talk about the game, things have been in the media this week. We are aware of it and all we want to do is talk about the game.

“It’s rugby league, you are always going to have things in the media. There are distractions week in, week out that fans and the media don’t find about.

“It’s got nothing to do with us at the moment in terms of what we want to do on Saturday. Three days out from hte biggesrt game of the year and our focus is around that.”

Peters was also unequivocal about McGuire’s commitment to Rovers this weekend.

“Absolutely, he is. There is no reason why he wouldn’t be committed. Like all of us, he cares about winning this weekend.”

