Willie Poching returns to Hull Kingston Rovers

Willie Poching has returned to Hull Kingston Rovers as part of Tony Smith’s backroom staff.

The former Wakefield and Leeds forward was part of the club’s coaching staff in 2016, but will return to work under Smith, who he was an assistant too at Warrington.

He replaces James Webster, who is expected to be named as Featherstone’s next head coach.

“I am ecstatic to be back here at Hull Kingston Rovers,” Poching said.

“Whilst my last tenure did not quite finish the way that we wanted it to, I have many fantastic memories and I also get to work with many great people again.

“I hope it is a seamless transition even though the playing group has changed, I have worked with Tony (Smith), for a long time, and Dave Hodgson before too. There is a lot of work ahead but I’m excited to get started.

“Tony coached me towards the back end of my career at Leeds and we tasted success there. After my playing career ended, he gave me the chance to go into coaching. Moving to Warrington, and ever since then, pretty much everything I have learned about the game has come from him. I know what he expects of me and the group.”