Trinity keen on Green

Wakefield are in talks with Chris Green about a permanent move to the club.

Trinity are putting the final touches on their recruitment for 2020, with the former Hull FC prop in their sights.

Green is a free agent with his contract with the Black and Whites coming to an end, leaving him free to speak to other clubs.

The 30-year-old has spent his entire career with Hull since making his professional debut in 2011, making almost 150 appearances for the club.

But he ended the season with Wakefield, making four appearances as Trinity secured their place in Super League.

Wakefield have already confirmed the signings of Alex Walker and Joe Westerman for next season, with further recruits expected.

London captain Jay Pitts is also expected to join the club, while Adam Tangata, who ended the year with Trinity on loan from Halifax, is also set to join Trinity next year.

Tyler Randell has departed to join Maitland Pickers in the Newcastle Rugby League competition, leaving them in need of another hooker too.