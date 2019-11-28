WIN! Two tickets to see ‘The King’ Wally Lewis

League Express have partnered up with MJK Sports Events to give you a chance to attend an evening with the legendary Wally Lewis.

The King is in the UK and will be speaking at the Cedar Court in Wakefield on Thursday, December 5th.

We’ve got two tickets to see the great Australian live in the flesh. All you have to do is answer this question to be in with a chance of winning.

Which English club did Wally play for?

To enter, send your answer and name to honor.james@totalrl.com. Entries will close at midnight on Sunday, December 1st.

Good luck!