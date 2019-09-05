Wolf Hunt and the Warriors to clash in prestigious final

Sherwood Wolf Hunt and Wests Warriors go head-to-head on Sunday (8 September) in the Harry Jepson OBE Memorial Trophy Final.

The game is the culmination of a campaign involving leading sides in Regional Leagues beyond Rugby League’s traditional heartlands who are, in addition, not members of the Southern Conference League.

The Wolf Hunt, of the Midlands, are in the decider after beating Devon Sharks 48-24 in last Sunday’s semi-final. London outfit Wests, meanwhile, accounted for Brentwood Eels 28-2.

Hemel Stags will host the match, which kicks off at 2.30pm.