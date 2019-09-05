Golden Point could be axed by NRL

The NRL is to consider scrapping golden point.

The system, implemented by Super League at the start of the season, is said to be causing divide among NRL clubs due to the nature of the system, which gives a distinct advantage to the side that wins the coin toss.

Instead, the NRL is considering a modified concept, similar to models used in American sport.

One recommendation has been to use the variation used by NCAA, which awards the victory to the side who scores the first touchdown, but if one side lands a field goal, the opposing side can tie the match if they can do the same.

NRL head of football Graham Annesley told the Sydney Morning Herald: “The NRL has actually given this some thought recently and will further discuss golden point variations with the competition committee when it meets early in November.

“Over the years, there have been a number of alternatives floated, such as golden try, minimum time periods and even scrapping it all together. None of these have generated much traction, however, I do think both teams should get at least one possession each before a match is decided.”