Wolfpack confirm Singleton and Cunningham signings

Toronto Wolfpack have confirmed the acquisitions of Brad Singleton (prop, above) and James Cunningham (hooker/halfback) for a three year deal (2020-2022) and two-year deal (2020-2021) respectively.

Singleton’s signature paves the way to a reunion with Wolfpack Head Coach Brian McDermott. Playing arguably the best rugby of his career under the Rhinos’ former coach, Singleton was a critical cog in the McDermott-led Leeds teams that won the 2015 and 2017 Super League titles.

Singleton brings over 200 games experience to the Wolfpack and will strengthen their forward pack after the retirement of talisman Ashton Sims. With 23 Super League appearances for the Rhinos in 2019, Singleton comes to Toronto as an experienced Super League campaigner.

At 25 years of age, Cunningham has 136 games experience and was a member of the Broncos squad that shocked the Wolfpack at Lamport Stadium in the 2018 Million Pound Game, a fixture that saw Cunningham’s Broncos promoted to the Super League for the 2019 season.

Cunningham played 25 of a potential 29 Super League games in 2019 and has scored a total of 136 points across his professional career. In 2018, Cunningham took the field against the Wolfpack on three occasions for two wins and one loss and scored a try against his new club during the Broncos’ Round 4 victory.

Toronto Wolfpack Head of Rugby Brian Noble spoke glowingly of both new recruits once the deals were finalized.

“Both James and Brad are incredibly hard workers on and off the field and we are thrilled to have been able to secure their signatures. We are always looking for ways to strengthen our squad and this announcement certainly does that. They are proven performers at the highest level, we look forward to seeing James and Brad blend into our environment quickly as we prepare to launch our maiden Super League campaign.”

