Austin and Widdop at six and seven as Wolves release 2020 squad numbers

Warrington Wolves have released their squad numbers for the new Super League season.

Marquee signing Gareth Widdop will don the number seven shirt, partnering Blake Austin, who retains the number six shirt, at halfback with Anthony Gelling taking his position at centre with number three. Gelling will partner Toby King, who has been promoted from last season’s number 18 to this season’s number 4.

Ten of the numbers in the top 13 remain unchanged from last season, with only the departed Bryson Goodwin (3), Ryan Atkins (4) and Kevin Brown (7) being replaced.

Declan Patton has been demoted from number 15 to number 21, while there are promotions for Joe Philbin (17 to 15), Jake Mamo (22 to 17), Sitaleki Akauola (19 to 18), Matt Davis (23 to 19) and Danny Walker (21 to 20).

New recruits Keanan Brand, Samy Kibula and Matty Ashton will take numbers 24, 25 and 26 respectively, while mid-season signing from last year Luther Burrell to wear number 23.

Wolves’ 2020 Squad Numbers: 1 Stefan Ratchford, 2 Tom Lineham, 3 Anthony Gelling, 4 Toby King, 5 Josh Charnley, 6 Blake Austin, 7 Gareth Widdop, 8 Chris Hill, 9 Daryl Clark, 10 Mike Cooper, 11 Ben Currie, 12 Jack Hughes, 13 Ben Murdoch-Masila, 14 Jason Clark, 15 Joe Philbin, 17 Jake Mamo, 18 Sitaleki Akauola, 19 Matt Davis, 20 Danny Walker, 21 Declan Patton, 22 Luis Johnson, 23 Luther Burrell, 24 Keanan Brand, 25 Samy Kibula, 26 Matty Ashton, 27 Ellis Robson, 28 Nathan Roebuck, 29 Josh Thewlis, 30 Riley Dean.

See more Warrington Wolves news in Monday’s League Express