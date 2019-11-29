Wolfpack look to Canadians

They’ve been linked with world-class stars in either code of the game.

But Toronto Wolfpack are more likely to sign young, Canadian-heritage players than global superstars in the coming months.

The Wolfpack confirmed the signings of both James Cunningham and Brad Singleton last week, both of which were first revealed in League Express.

However, their recruitment is far from finished, with the Wolfpack keen to further bolster their squad before the big kick-off.

They’ve been linked with a number of names, including Semi Radradra, Valentine Holmes and Ben Te’o.

However, the Wolfpack’s UK business development manager, Martin Vickers, admitted that salary cap restrictions make it impossible to sign players of their magnitude at the current time, given that they would not receive dispensation on the cap due to their previous involvement in rugby league and the fact Toronto have used both their marquee player spots.

Instead, Toronto’s focus is on young talent heading into next season.

“Those guys aren’t possible right now because we’ve already got a quality squad at the moment and nobody wants to dismantle it,” Vickers said.

“I have to say no stone is left unturned and we’re looking at how we can bring Canadian talent into our current squad. Brian McDermott is keenly looking at younger players in both the British and Canadian game and we may still make some signings this year yet in that area.

“We know all the Canadian players who currently play in the British game when perhaps their own clubs don’t. But we know who they are and we’re speaking to some of those players.”

That said, Vickers was keen to point out that further rugby union recruits was still a realistic proposition.

“Clearly rugby union players can still be an attraction,” he said.

“I don’t think that search has stopped, and certainly, the players knocking on our door in our catchment area hasn’t stopped either.”