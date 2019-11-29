Toronto announce new contracts for ten players

Toronto Wolfpack have further laid out their plans for 2020 after announcing new deals for 10 players.

Adam Sidlow, Andy Ackers, Liam Kay, Chase Stanley, Blake Wallace, Gary Wheeler and Gadwin Springer have all signed new two-year deals, with Hakim Miloudi, Bodene Thompson and Josh McCrone penning one-year extensions.

“The 2019 season showed that we have a squad capable of success and as we take our first steps into the top-flight Super League,” said Toronto’s head of Rugby, Brian Noble.

“It is imperative that we have the strongest possible playing unit. The re-signing of these ten extremely talented athletes comes hot on the heels of the exciting signings of Sonny Bill Williams, James Cunningham and Brad Singleton in recent times and we could not be more delighted with the current make-up of our squad.

“These players have given their all for our Club in recent seasons and to have them re-commit whole-heartedly to our unique journey shows that we are on the right track. With our maiden Super League Season rapidly approaching, we are thrilled to have people of true quality both on and off the field willing to call Toronto home in 2020 and beyond.”

Toronto’s squad for next season currently stands at:

Adam Sidlow

Andrew Dixon

Andy Ackers

Anthony Mullally

Blake Wallace

Bodene Thompson

Brad Singleton

Chase Stanley

Darcy Lussick

Gadwin Springer

Gary Wheeler

Gaz O’Brien

Greg Worthington

Hakim Miloudi

James Cunningham

Joe Mellor

Jon Wilkin

Josh McCrone

Liam Kay

Matty Russell

Ricky Leutele

Ryan Brierley

Sonny Bill Williams

Tom Olbison