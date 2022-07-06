Wolves announce extended contract for Riley Dean

Warrington Wolves have announced that Riley Dean has signed a new two-year contract that will keep him at the club until November 2024.

The 20-year-old halfback is a product of Warrington’s Scholarship and Academy systems.

Dean has returned to the Halliwell Jones Stadium following a loan spell with Betfred Championship side Newcastle Thunder in recent months.

He has made six appearances to date for the Wire, including three this term, and joins other young players Connor Wrench and Josh Thewlis in committing their futures to the club.

Speaking on his new contract, Dean said: “I’ve been at the club for seven years now coming through the Academy set-up and it’s my home now.

“I really enjoy being at the club and it was an easy decision to stay.

“It’s up to me now to train as hard as I can and put myself in the limelight to play as many games as possible.”

Wolves coach Daryl Powell added: “Riley has really grown over the season to date. He’s shown that he can do some quality things at Super League level at such a young age.

“He has now got the platform to really develop his game over the next two years and show us how good a prospect he really is.”