Bid document released for 2023 Wheelchair Championships

European Rugby League has opened an invitation to tender for the right to host the 2023 European Rugby League Wheelchair Championships, a key event in the organisation’s plan to expand the competition landscape.

ERL is seeking a host that can demonstrate the capacity to deliver the tournament to a high standard operationally and increase the value of the championship as a commercial property. Additionally, the governing body is seeking to support new nations playing wheelchair rugby league by staging technical education activities and non-championship games as part of the event.

“Wheelchair Rugby League is such an exciting variant and we’re thrilled to be inviting our members to tender,” said ERL general manager David Butler. “The recent mid-season internationals between Ireland and Scotland and England versus France showed everything which is great about the sport, and we’re excited to see the responses for what will be a fantastic event for the continent.”

Interested organisations should submit a written proposal in line with the criteria identified in the Invitation To Tender document, which can be downloaded here no later than 5.00pm (UK time) on Monday 22 August 2022.