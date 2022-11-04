Wolves reveal 2023 squad numbers

Warrington Wolves will have a raft of changes in their first-team squad in 2023, which are reflected in the club’s new squad numbers revealed today.

Newcomers Paul Vaughan will wear the number 10 shirt, Josh McGuire 13, Sam Kasiano 14 and Gil Dudson 17.

George Williams (above) will revert back to number 6 with the number 7 vacant for now, although it could be filled by Josh Drinkwater if, as suggested in some quarters, he joins the Wolves from the Catalans Dragons.

Matt Dufty has taken the number 1 jersey with Stefan Ratchford moving to number 4.

James Harrison’s big first season in primrose and blue sees him don the number 8 shirt with youngster Matty Nicholson moving to number 12, where he will partner Ben Currie, who retains his number 11 shirt. Josh Thewlis is awarded the number 2 shirt, replacing Josh Charnley after some fine performances last season.

Wolves squad numbers 2023: 1 Matt Dufty, 2 Josh Thewlis, 3 Peter Mata’utia, 4 Stefan Ratchford, 5 Matty Ashton, 6 George Williams, 8 James Harrison, 9 Daryl Clark, 10 Paul Vaughan, 11 Ben Currie, 12 Matty Nicholson, 13 Josh McGuire, 14 Sam Kasiano, 15 Joe Philbin, 16 Danny Walker, 17 Gil Dudson, 18 Tom Mikaele, 19 Joe Bullock, 20 Connor Wrench, 21 Greg Minikin, 22 Riley Dean, 23 Tom Whitehead, 24 Luke Thomas, 25 Leon Hayes, 26 Adam Holroyd, 27 Aiden Doolan, 28 Jack Darbyshire, 29 Josh Lynch, 30 Jake Thewlis, 31 Jamie Reddecliff, 32 Bobby Shingler, 33 Ellis Longstaff

A fuller version of this story will feature in Monday’s League Express, which is on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.