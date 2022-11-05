Makinson scores five tries as England hammer Kumuls to reach World Cup semi-final

Tommy Makinson scored a record five tries for England at Wigan today, as they hammered Papua New Guinea 46-6 in front of the Princess of Wales, who was presented to both teams before the start of the game.

England put their foot on the gas right from the kick-off, taking the lead after five minutes through Tom Burgess, who was too strong for several defenders.

Three minutes later Tommy Makinson scored the first of his three first-half tries and Dominic Young touched down for England’s third on 14 minutes.

At this stage in the game England were relentless, dominating possession and starving the Kumuls of the ball.

Makinson scored his second try on 18 minutes before George Williams scored the best try of the game three minutes later following a John Bateman break, backed up by Sam Tomkins and Kallum Watkins.

Watkins was the next to score from an inside pass by Young and England scored their seventh when Alex Johnston dropped a Williams bomb and Makinson was on hand to touch down for his third.

The Kumuls managed to steady the ship in the final twelve minutes of the half, holding the score to 38-0, and they continued to improve in the second half, without ever looking to threaten England’s superiority.

Makinson scored his fourth try on 58 minutes after good play by Mike McMeeken before the Kumuls finally got on the scoresheet in the 70th minute when Jimmy Nutlike touched down a kick to the corner by Alex Johnston, with Rhyse Martin converting from the touchline.

But England and Makinson had the last word when he took a cutout pass from Williams to touch down for his fifth, and 30 points, although he was unable to convert his final try.

Earlier in the day the England Women got the afternoon off to a great start with a 54-4 victory against Canada, with Tara Stanley scoring three tries and kicking five goals.

England

Sam Tomkins (C), Dom Young, Kallum Watkins, Herbie Farnworth, Tommy Makinson, Jack Welsby, George Williams, Tom Burgess, Michael McIlorum, Chris Hill, Elliott Whitehead, John Bateman, Victor Radley. Subs (all used): Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Mike Cooper, Mike McMeeken

Tries: Burgess, Makinson (5), Young, Williams, Watkins

Goals: Makinson 5/9

Papua New Guinea

Alex Johnston, Rodrick Tai, Nene MacDonald, Justin Olam, Jimmy Ngutlik, Kyle Laybutt, Lachlan Lam, Wellington Albert, Edwin Ipape, Sylvester Namo, Nixon Putt, Rhyse Martin (C), Jacob Alick. Subs (all used): Watson Boas, Dan Russell, Mackenzie Yei, Jeremiah Simbiken

Tries: Ngutlik

Goals: Martin 1/1

