Women’s and Youth 9s Champions decided in Ghana

Accra Panthers Women and African Warriors Youth Academy have been crowned Ghana Rugby League 9s champions, at the end of a two weekend competition at the University of Ghana’s Ajax Park in Legon.

Panthers were unbeaten in taking out the inaugural women’s title, amassing 18 points across the fortnight, Warriors sitting top of their standings with 16 points in the first junior men’s competition.

“The levels of skill, team organization and desire to play that were on display were highly commendable,” said GRLF general manager, Jafaru Mustapha, “It is very positive for our game seeing such a high level of competition from various clubs. On our tenth anniversary, this marks a significant development for the sport here.”

In attendance were Prince Emeka Nwankwo, who served as the special guest of honour, James Odoi Wilson (municipal director of sports for Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly), Hon. Teddy Kwei Baddoo (assembly member for Abelenkpe Electoral Area and chairman of the Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly’s Sports Committee), Emmanuel Osabutey, (technical director Greater Accra Regional Sports Authority), and Edward Kwame Kpeglo (Adenta municipal director of sports).

The final of the men’s competition (which featured 7 clubs) is scheduled for this Sunday, 27 March at Ajax Park, will be played between Nungua Tigers (who defeated the Panthers 6-0 in their semi final), and Ghana Skolars, who beat Pirates 12-6 in theirs.