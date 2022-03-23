Hull FC set to welcome key man back from injury for Challenge Cup tie

Hull FC centre Carlos Tuimavave is in contention to play for the first time this season when the Black and Whites face Sheffield Eagles in the Challenge Cup on Saturday.

Tuimavave has struggled to recover fully from a hamstring injury and has missed the first six games of the season as a result.

But as focus turns to the Challenge Cup with a trip to Featherstone to take on Championship side Sheffield in the sixth round, there is finally good news for the former Samoa international.

“Carlos is looking good at the moment,” said Hull head coach Brett Hodgson. “We have missed him obviously in the first six weeks. Carlos is a different calibre of player.”

However, the Cup tie will be too soon for either Darnell McIntosh, who has a calf issue but could come back into contention the following week, or Josh Reynolds, whose elbow problem is likely to still need a couple of weeks to heal.

Hull captain Luke Gale serves the final game of his five-match ban this weekend, and Hodgson confirmed that the halfback would come straight back into the team when available for the next Super League game at Wigan Warriors next Thursday.