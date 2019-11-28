Women’s Challenge Cup draw announced

Ten teams will be aiming for Easter Sunday glory when the first round of the Women’s Rugby League’s Challenge Cup takes place on Sunday week (8 December).

Pairings are: Liverpool University v Odsal Sedbergh Sirens; Thatto Heath Crusaders v Leeds University; Wigan St Patrick’s v Oulton Raidettes; Dearne Valley v Featherstone Lionesses; South Leeds Spartans v West Leeds Eagles.

First round losers will contest the Plate, the final of which will be played alongside the Challenge Cup decider on Women’s Rugby League’s traditional red letter Easter Sunday extravaganza, at a venue yet to be confirmed.