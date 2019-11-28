 Posted in Betfred Championship, Top Stories

Cameron King confirms Featherstone exit

   November 28, 2019

Cameron King has confirmed he will not be returning to Featherstone Rovers next season.

The Australian was an influential and hugely popular member of the club’s 2019 squad, with the hooker playing a key role in their road to the Championship Grand Final.

King, 27, scored 18 tries in 28 appearances for Fev, quickly becoming a fan favourite.

His future has been uncertain since the club’s Grand Final defeat, but King has confirmed he will not be returning after talks this week.

“I felt welcome from day 1 and love the passion that makes the club so special,” he posted on Twitter.

“I wish the club all the best.”