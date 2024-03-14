Women’s Challenge Cup 2024: Group-by-group preview and fixtures

THE women’s season once again gets underway with the Challenge Cup kicking off the action over the weekend. LORRAINE MARSDEN looks ahead to what we can expect to see each of the four groups before the knockout stages begin next month.

GROUP ONE

Featherstone Rovers, Sheffield Eagles, York Valkyrie

HAVING finally got their hands on the Grand Final trophy last season, the Challenge Cup remains the only trophy YORK VALKYRIE have yet to lift and they will fancy their chances of doing that this season.

To top the group and progress to the quarter finals, York will only play two games after CASTLEFORD TIGERS’ decision to withdraw from the competition because they are not in a position to compete at that level.

But that still leaves SHEFFIELD EAGLES and Super League newcomers FEATHERSTONE ROVERS in York’s way.

Featherstone were, for so long, one of the leading lights in the women’s game and will be looking to reclaim some of that success now that they are competing at the top level once again.

Sheffield will know it’s unlikely they will progress, but as one of the games’ newest clubs, the experience they, and their players, will gain from these games against the very best, will prove invaluable as they continue to grow.

GROUP TWO

Barrow Raiders, Cardiff Demons, Salford Red Devils, Wigan Warriors

DENIS BETTS’ tenure as WIGAN WARRIORS coach will get underway against SALFORD RED DEVILS, as the Cherry and Whites look to continue to cut the gap between themselves and the dominant three clubs.

Betts’ vast knowledge of the game will help further develop his players and he could yet prove to be the club’s best signing of the off-season.

The club will also go up against former coach Amanda Wilkinson, who led BARROW RAIDERS to promotion via the play-offs last season.

She was in charge as Wigan won the inaugural Super League title in 2018, but she may have to wait a bit longer to add further silverware to her CV as the Cumbrian side find their feet at the highest level.

Elsewhere in the group, CARDIFF DEMONS have been one of the more dominant clubs outside Super League for the past couple of years, and with a squad made up of a number of Welsh internationals they’ll be no walkover, while SALFORD will look to maintain the steady progress they have made in recent years.

GROUP THREE

Bradford Bulls, London Broncos, St Helens, Warrington Wolves

HOLDERS and three-in-a-row winners ST HELENS have made their intentions for 2024 clear, with the news that their players will receive match payment for the first time.

And it is likely that intent will continue to show itself on the pitch as they retain their place as one of the country’s top teams.

First up for the reigning Cup Champions is LONDON BRONCOS, who themselves are no strangers to success after claiming the Super League South title in 2023.

That gap though is likely to be too large to bridge and the Broncos are likely to fare better against WARRINGTON WOLVES and BRADFORD BULLS.

Super League side Warrington are beginning a new era under new head coach Armani Sharrock, who has replaced Lee Westwood at the Halliwell Jones Stadium. It is her first major coaching role, so she may need time to adjust from making the move from being a player. The Bulls also have a new coach with Connor Matheson taking over the role from Shaun Flynn.

The Cup competition will be a nice way for all the new faces across the clubs to bed in and give them an idea of what lies ahead in 2024.

GROUP FOUR

Huddersfield Giants, Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos, Leigh Leopards

NO ONE likes to lose any Cup Final, but losing one at Wembley, and such an historic one at that, hurts any player.

So HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS, HULL KR and LEIGH LEOPARDS should beware of the wounded Rhino.

Add the Grand Final defeat to the one at Wembley and it is no surprise LEEDS RHINOS are going all out this year to bring some silverware back to Headingley.

While most would expect Lois Forsell’s side to top the group, the Rhinos will know not to expect an easy ride, especially against a Giants side, whose only Super League victory to date came against Leeds last season.

So the Giants know that it is possible and will be targeting a repeat when the two sides meet in the final group game, which is likely to decide who progresses as winners, and who as runners-up.

In making the Group Two Grand Final last year, Leigh will once again give it their all and entertain with some proven scorers in the backs, while Hull KR could struggle across their games as one of the lowest-ranked clubs in the competition.

Fixtures

Saturday, March 16th

Bradford Bulls v Warrington Wolves 14:00

Cardiff Demons v Barrow Raiders 14:00

Huddersfield Giants v Hull KR 14:00

Sheffield Eagles v York Valkyrie 14:00

St Helens v London Broncos 15:00

Sunday, March 17th

Leigh Leopards v Leeds Rhinos 14:00

Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors 14:00

Saturday, March 23rd

Bradford Bulls v St Helens 14:00

Cardiff Demons v Salford Red Devils 14:00

Sunday, March 24th

Barrow Raiders v Wigan Warriors 14:00

Featherstone Rovers v Sheffield Eagles 12:00

Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos 14:00

Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants 14:00

London Broncos v Warrington Wolves 15:30

Saturday, April 6th

York Valkyrie v Featherstone Rovers 14:00

Sunday, April 7th

Hull KR v Leigh Leopards 14:00

Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants 14:00

London Broncos v Bradford Bulls 15:30

Salford Red Devils v Barrow Raiders 14:00

Warrington Wolves v St Helens 12:00

Wigan Warriors v Cardiff Demons 14:00

Quarter Finals

Saturday, April 13th/Sunday, April 14th

Winner of Group 1 v Runners up of Group 1

Winner of Group 2 v Runners up of Group 2

Winner of Group 3 v Runners up of Group 4

Winner of Group 4 v Runners up of Group 3

Semi Finals

Saturday, May 18th/Sunday, May 19th

Final

Saturday, June 8th,

at Wembley Stadium

