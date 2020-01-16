Women’s League confirms fixtures for rest of season

The Women’s Amateur Rugby League Association, whose 2019-20 campaign climaxes with a Challenge Cup and Plate double-headers at Featherstone Rovers on Easter Sunday, has confirmed its programme for the remainder of the season.

The action starts this Sunday, with a Division One clash between West Leeds Eagles and Thatto Heath Crusaders.

Fixtures

Sunday 19 January 2020

DIVISION ONE: West Leeds Eagles v Thatto Heath Crusaders.

Sunday 26 January 2020

CHALLENGE CUP (ROUND TWO): South Leeds Spartans v Thatto Heath Crusaders.

PREMIER DIVISION: Odsal Sedbergh v Oulton Raidettes.

Sunday 2 February 2020

PREMIER DIVISION: Odsal Sedbergh v South Leeds Spartans.

DIVISION ONE: Thatto Heath Crusaders v Dearne Valley; Liverpool University v West Leeds Eagles.

Sunday 9 February 2020

PREMIER DIVISION: Oulton Raidettes v Odsal Sedbergh.

DIVISION ONE: Leeds University v Thatto Heath Crusaders; Liverpool University v Dearne Valley.

Sunday 16 February 2020

DIVISION ONE: West Leeds Eagles v Liverpool University.

Sunday 23 February 2020

CHALLENGE CUP (SEMI-FINALS: South Leeds Spartans or Thatto Heath Crusaders v Odsal Sedbergh; Featherstone v Oulton Raidettes.

PLATE (SEMI-FINALS): Liverpool University v Dearne Valley; West Leeds Eagles v Leeds University.

Sunday 1 March 2020

DIVISION TWO: Leeds University v Liverpool University.