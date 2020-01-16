Women’s League confirms fixtures for rest of season

The Women’s Amateur Rugby League Association, whose 2019-20 campaign climaxes with a Challenge Cup and Plate double-headers at Featherstone Rovers on Easter Sunday, has confirmed its programme for the remainder of the season.
The action starts this Sunday, with a Division One clash between West Leeds Eagles and Thatto Heath Crusaders.
Fixtures
Sunday 19 January 2020
DIVISION ONE: West Leeds Eagles v Thatto Heath Crusaders.
Sunday 26 January 2020
CHALLENGE CUP (ROUND TWO): South Leeds Spartans v Thatto Heath Crusaders.
PREMIER DIVISION: Odsal Sedbergh v Oulton Raidettes.
Sunday 2 February 2020
PREMIER DIVISION: Odsal Sedbergh v South Leeds Spartans.
DIVISION ONE: Thatto Heath Crusaders v Dearne Valley; Liverpool University v West Leeds Eagles.
Sunday 9 February 2020
PREMIER DIVISION: Oulton Raidettes v Odsal Sedbergh.
DIVISION ONE: Leeds University v Thatto Heath Crusaders; Liverpool University v Dearne Valley.
Sunday 16 February 2020
DIVISION ONE: West Leeds Eagles v Liverpool University.
Sunday 23 February 2020
CHALLENGE CUP (SEMI-FINALS: South Leeds Spartans or Thatto Heath Crusaders v Odsal Sedbergh; Featherstone v Oulton Raidettes.
PLATE (SEMI-FINALS): Liverpool University v Dearne Valley; West Leeds Eagles v Leeds University.
Sunday 1 March 2020
DIVISION TWO: Leeds University v Liverpool University.