Women’s Rugby League to take landmark step forward as Leeds Rhinos make pay pledge

WOMEN’S RUGBY LEAGUE in England will take a landmark step forward next year after Leeds Rhinos announced that they will be the first club to pay their players.

The Women’s Super League was launched in 2018 but players have gone unpaid, unlike in Australia where players are now paid in the NRLW competition.

Leeds, who won the league title for a second time in 2022, will next season pay their players a winning bonus, as well as payments for potential success in the Challenge Cup and Grand Final.

The Rhinos say the move is “a small step in the right direction” for the women’s game, which will have its biggest ever platform over the coming weeks with the World Cup.

“It’s great to see the growth and development of the women’s programme at Leeds Rhinos since 2018,” said Leeds head coach Lois Forsell.

“Year on year it has grown, the club have big ambitions and these steps are all positive ones in the right direction that look to grow the game sustainably.”

Leeds Rhinos Chief Executive Gary Hetherington added: “The Leeds Rhinos women’s team are an integral part of our club and we are keen to see them progress as well as inspiring more women and girls in Leeds to play Rugby League.

“There have been huge strides made in the women’s game in this country over the last five years and we hope we can move forward even further over the next five years.”

