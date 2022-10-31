Ex-Wigan Warriors star Oliver Gildart’s new club CONFIRMED

FORMER Wigan Warriors star Oliver Gildart has found a new club following his release from Wests Tigers.

The England international had played eight times for the Tigers in 2022, but was loaned out to the Sydney Roosters midway through the season.

There, he played twice but returned to Wests at the end of the year before being released last week.

Now, he has signed for new NRL side Dolphins.

“Oliver has played rugby league at Test level and is a player who is fast, elusive and has great footwork,” Dolphins CEO Terry Reader said.

“Wayne Bennett coached him on a Great Britain tour so knows him well, and we believe he may only have just scratched the surface of what he can do in the NRL.

“Importantly, his signature adds another strong option to our backline list.”