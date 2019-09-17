Women’s Super League Grand Final to be shown on Sky

Sky Sports will broadcast the Women’s Super League Grand Final next month.

It will be the first Women’s Super League fixture to be televised ever, and Sky’s first live domestic women’s match.

“We’re thrilled to make this announcement and look forward to Sky Sports providing their usual outstanding coverage of one of the game’s newest events,” said RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer.

“Women’s Rugby League has made rapid strides in the last couple of years, and the development of the Women’s Super League, now sponsored by Betfred, has been at the forefront of that.

“We’ve been able to tell that story through regular coverage on Our League, and this year we’ve also broadcast that Our League coverage through the Twitch platform which has taken our viewing figures beyond 200,000 for Women’s Rugby League in 2019.

“The quality of Rugby League on the pitch is attracting bigger crowds and greater media profile off it, and having the Grand Final live on Sky will be a perfect reflection of that – especially coming on the Friday night before the climax of the men’s Super League season at Old Trafford.”

Castleford, Wigan, St Helens and Leeds are set to be the four teams in the play-off semi-finals, which will be played on Sunday, October 6.