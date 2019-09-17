Super League confirm Grand Final entertainment act

Britpop band Shed Seven will headline the Betfred Super League Grand Final.

The band and are best known for their stage presence and tracks such as Going for Gold, Chasing Rainbows and Disco Down.

Frontman Rick Witter said: “We are delighted to have been asked to perform at one of the biggest sporting occasions of the year and at such an iconic stadium.

“We look forward to getting the crowd fired up for what will no doubt be an amazing game.”

Shed Seven have played at some of the UK’s biggest festivals, including T in the Park and V Festival.