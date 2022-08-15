Women’s Super League round-up: Warrington Wolves win top-of-table Group Two clash

Warrington Wolves 72-6 Barrow Raiders

By DAVE PARKINSON

Warrington proved far too strong for Barrow in the meeting of the two top sides of Group Two, scoring five tries in the first half and cutting loose in the second to add eight more to wrap up top spot in style.

The Wolves got away to a perfect start when they worked the ball wide for Charlize Magraw and Emily Baggaley to combine for Sammy Simpson to dive in at the right corner. Michelle Davis converted.

At the other end, Jodie Litherland kicked through with Kerrie Anne Smith also getting boot on ball before Warrington shuffled play dead for a drop-out.

Raiders pair Litherland and Vanessa Temple then went close before a kick was dealt with and brought out strongly at the optional restart by Amy Johnson.

A penalty put Barrow on the front foot and when Litherland hoisted a difficult kick, Temple beat Davis to the ball and offloaded for Emily Stirzaker to go over by the posts for Litherland to goal and level the game.

But That was as close as it got for Barrow.

Warrington’s response came quickly as they first pinned Barrow inside their own 20, forcing a rushed clearance kick from Beth Lindsay. Davis ran into good position, Georgia Sutherland caused some disruption and it wasn’t long before Jess Courtman burst over. Davis again converted from wide out and it was 12-6 to Warrington.

The home side threatened again after 20 minutes but a timely intercept from Sarah Wilkinson meant she came to Barrow’s rescue.

The sides traded attacking sets with Temple going close for Barrow, before Wilkinson made the mistake of taking on Sutherland and being put into touch.

Before half-time, Warrington found their groove to score three more tries.

Fern Davies went over by the posts before unselfish play from Courtman put Sutherland away from 45 metres. Both were improved by Davis.

Temple looked the most likely to come up with something for Barrow and she was unlucky in pursuit of a clever Beth Pattinson kick.

Litherland tried to spark her side, jinking into the backfield, but seemed to tweak a hamstring and was withdrawn from action, and with her off the field, the visitors’ hopes faded.

Two minutes from half-time, Davies spotted another gap and dived through from close range for her second at the side of the posts. Davis kept up her 100 percent kicking with her fifth goal and it was 30-6.

Warrington blasted into the new half with Simpson finishing wide out for her second of the game on 43 minutes.

Two minutes later, flowing play from the hosts got Sutherland away down her wing for her second before Davis, who had added the two, handed Simpson her hat-trick as Warrington stepped up their intensity.

Sublime hands from Lucy Eastwood (twice) and Davies brought a deserved score for Davis, who added on the extras to bring up the half-century after 53 minutes.

Barrow were wilting and there was little surprise when Sutherland grabbed her hat-trick after 56 minutes.

A rare break from Claire Hutchinson brought respite for the visitors, but it wasn’t long before Sutherland galloped over for her fourth of the game, again converted by Davis.

In the last ten minutes, Dani Bound went over from close range, with Davis’ ninth goal making it 66-6.

There was still enough time for Sutherland to strike for her fifth and this time Davies had the final say with the conversion to ensure a big success.

Round-up

YORK CITY KNIGHTS returned to the top of the Group One table after a 33-10 win over WIGAN WARRIORS.

Despite York running away to a 16-0 lead within 20 minutes through tries from Savannah Andrade, Hollie Dodd and Tara Jane Stanley, who also kicked two conversions, Wigan fought their way back into the game and at just 16-10 down at the break, would have felt they had a chance to push on after it.

But they could not add further to Lauréane Biville and Georgia Wilson’s first-half scores and York’s second-half dominance was telling.

Emma Kershaw threw a brilliant dummy and then went through the gap to increase York’s lead.

Wigan tried their best to keep the Knights out, but further tries came from Katie Langan and Daisy Sanderson, both converted by Stanley, taking the game away from the visitors once and for all.

With just seconds to go, Stanley knocked over a field-goal and York, who finish the league campaign with a trip to Leeds in a fortnight, had retained their 100 percent home record.

Group One’s other game between HUDDERSFIELD and ST HELENS was postponed at the request of the Giants due to extenuating circumstances.

The clubs will now seek an alternative date for the match before the end of the regular season.

At the ninth time of asking, CASTLEFORD TIGERS finally got their first win of the season, beating LEIGH MINERS RANGERS 14-8 in Group Two.

The sides were locked at 8-8 at the break, with the hosts taking the lead after just four minutes. A high Tally Bryer kick was gathered by Grace Dyke, who went over.

Rangers hit back through Mairead Quinn before a Chloe Smith pass found Chelsi Merrit to restore the Tigers’ lead.

Kate Howard’s try three minutes before half-time levelled matters again and set up an exciting second half.

With both teams up against the heat in the second half, the Tigers kept their cool to stay strong in defence, whilst also plugging away in attack.

That determination paid off just after the hour mark when Bryer chased a kick to touch down and put the Tigers ahead for a third time. Chloe Smith’s conversion edged them into a six-point lead.

Despite Rangers still pressing for another score, the Tigers held firm and the celebrations at the full-time hooter showed how much the win, and the performance, meant to everyone involved.

The win lifts them off the bottom of the table, leapfrogging Wakefield Trinity.

It was one-way traffic for FEATHERSTONE ROVERS as they beat BRADFORD BULLS 50-0 to stay within touching distance of the top two in Group Two and claim the Natalie Harrowell Memorial Cup.

It took less than ten minutes for Rovers to open the scoring when a neat pass from Charley Blackburn found Shannelle Mannion, who crashed over, with Sammy Watts adding the conversion.

Rovers were in again when Lucy Attree put Liv Howarth in wide out, and then further increased their lead when Blackburn took the ball from dummy-half to power over to make it 14-0 at the break.

Hannah Watt and Olivia Grace added to Featherstone’s total within ten minutes of the restart and there was no way back for the Bulls when Brogan Kennedy got more points on the board just before the hour mark.

Howarth grabbed her second with a great run down the wing, before Jess Dadds broke through to notch. Gabby Harrison touched down on the stroke of full-time to complete the scoring, with Hannah Watt’s fourth goal of the second half bringing up the half-century.

Elsewhere, CARDIFF DEMONS reached the Betfred Women’s Super League South Grand Final thanks to a 30-16 win over the Army.

Molly Reardon’s try gave the Demons an early lead, but they were soon pegged back when Jenna Greening replied. Kaiya Glynn’s conversion gave the Army the lead.

But tries before half-time from Brittony Price, Charlie Mundy, who also added two conversions, and Rosie Carr gave the Welsh side a comfortable 20-6 lead.

Within 15 minutes of the restart, the Army were right back in the contest after two tries from Beth Dainton, plus a Glynn conversion pulled the scoreline back to 20-16.

But tries in the final few minutes from Eleri Michael and Bryonie King, plus another Mundy conversion, sealed the win for Cardiff.

They will now face London Broncos in the final at Cardiff Arms Park on Sunday, August 28 after they beat Bedford Tigers 44-6 in the second semi-final on Sunday evening.

