Super League Round 23: Albert Goldthorpe Medal points

Here’s who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…

Warrington Wolves 32-18 Toulouse Olympique

Matt Dufty showed glimpses of what he can bring to Warrington with a busy performance.

3 pts – Matt Dufty (Warrington Wolves)

2 pts – George Williams (Warrington Wolves)

1 pt – Corey Norman (Toulouse Olympique)

Castleford Tigers 18-8 Catalans Dragons

Paul McShane stepped into the halves but his commitment, especially in defence, was as evident as ever.

3 pts – Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers)

2 pts – Bureta Faraimo (Castleford Tigers)

1 pt – Gareth O’Brien (Castleford Tigers)

Hull Kingston Rovers 20-28 Leeds Rhinos

Morgan Gannon scored two tries at crucial times to take the game away from the home side.

3 pts – Morgan Gannon (Leeds Rhinos)

2 pts – Ryan Hall (Hull KR)

1 pt – Blake Austin (Leeds Rhinos)

Salford Red Devils 33-16 Huddersfield Giants

Andy Ackers is the least lauded member of Salford’s spine but the hooker was instrumental in setting the beat that the rest of the team played to.

3 pts – Andy Ackers (Salford Red Devils)

2 pts – Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils)

1 pt – Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils)

Hull FC 6-60 St Helens

Back in the side after injury, Will Hopoate didn’t miss a beat, causing Hull countless problems with the ball and coming up with some huge defensive plays.

3 pts – Will Hopoate (St Helens)

2 pts – Agnatius Paasi (St Helens)

1 pt – Ben Davies (St Helens)

Wakefield Trinity 30-12 Wigan Warriors

Mason Lino was instrumental in everything that Wakefield did well, including brilliant kicks, passes and a devastating running game.

3 pts – Mason Lino (Wakefield Trinity)

2 pts – Jacob Miller (Wakefield Trinity)

1 pt – Jai Whitbread (Wakefield Trinity)

Albert Goldthorpe Medal Table (+ Round 23 points)

1 Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils) 25 (+1)

2 Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons 22

3 Jai Field (Wigan Warriors) 21

4= Jonny Lomax (St Helens) 16

Jack Welsby (St Helens) 16

6 Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers) 15 (+3)

7= Jake Connor (Hull FC) 14

Konrad Hurrell (St Helens) 14

9= Josh Drinkwater (Catalans Dragons) 13

Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 13 (+2)

Bevan French (Wigan Warriors) 13

